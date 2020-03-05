Kazakhstan refuses not only from the Russian language, but Cyrillic

Following the ban on the use of the Russian language on the national currency of Kazakhstan and renounce the Cyrillic alphabet.

Referring to the Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the language policy of the Ministry of culture and sports Adilbek Cabo, Kazinform writes that a new alphabet based on Latin script.

According to officials, the order to “improve the Kazakh alphabet based on the Latin alphabet” came from the President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, although initially initiator in 2017 was made by his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Initially received more than 40 variants of the alphabet, of which officially the researchers examined the 30, taking four of them. And in the final number of letters can be reduced.

“We know that in our language there was a lot of unnecessary, borrowed sounds. One of the purposes of the transition to the Latin alphabet just to get rid of not included at our request in his time unnecessary sounds, to ensure the purity of the language,” said Kaba.

The final version of the new alphabet in Kazakhstan is expected to be approved March 13.

It is worth noting that Kazakhstan approved two languages: Kazakh and Russian, which is used in state institutions and local authorities.