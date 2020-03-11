KAZKA takes a nationwide tour of coronavirus

Popular group KAZKA forced to postpone concerts in the framework of the tour in 28 cities due to the coronavirus. The musicians decided to listen to the recommendations of the Ministry of health and transfer performances, not to expose the risks of their fans. An official appeal KAZKA asked on his page in Instagram.

“As you already know, on March 4 in Kyiv Sports Palace hosted our big solo concert NIRVANA The Show for which we long and carefully prepared. Incredible show was to be the beginning of a planned nationwide tour of 28 cities that we have to postpone for a more favorable time. The decision was made by our team, primarily caring for the health of spectators, team members and on the recommendation of the Ministry of health on organization and attendance of events,” the appeal reads.

The new dates are KAZKA promises to announce soon on the official website of the group.

We will remind, in Ukraine officially registered one case of infection with coronavirus from a resident of Chernivtsi, who came from Italy. To avoid the spread of a dangerous virus in Ukraine introduced a three-week quarantine.

