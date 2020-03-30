Keanu Reeves can be in a new Marvel movie

In Western media there’s a rumor that actor Keanu Reeves may appear in the new Marvel movie.

As reported by We Got This Covered, Reeves can play the role of Ghost rider.

Hero of Marvel comics is already well known to viewers. Ghost rider first appeared on television in 2007, and in 2011 appeared the second part. In both films, the main role is played by Nicolas cage.

Reeves first appearance can take place in the sequel to “Dr. Strange” (planned cameo).

It is noted that the head of Marvel studios Kevin Feige has long expressed his desire to bring Reeves to participate in kynoselen. According to information, the actor was offered the role of antagonist in a future “Eternal”, but he refused.

Recall that Keanu Reeves is also involved in the filming of the movie “the Matrix 4”, which is currently frozen due to the coronavirus.