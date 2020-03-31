Keanu Reeves will star in new Marvel movie

For more than a month in the Western media suggest that Keanu Reeves will cooperate with Marvel studios. Insiders say that negotiations have already begun, and the actor may appear in the new project.

According to the portal We Got This Covered, Keanu Reeves claims to be the Ghost rider. Marvel representatives have appealed to the actor with the offer, therefore, only depends on its answer whether he will appear in the new superhero film.

As you know, Keanu Reeves is taking part in the filming of the movie “the Matrix 4”. The pandemic coronavirus creating fantastic action moved, so the Prime Minister may move for 2022. When will begin shooting a new “Ghost rider” is still unknown.

Hero of Marvel comics is already well known to viewers. Ghost rider first appeared on television in 2007. In the story, the biker-the thrill-seeker johnny blaze makes a Pact with the devil to save his father, dying from cancer. Years pass after the horrible transaction, as for the soul blaze comes a new owner. He makes biker Ghost rider that night on his Harley-Davidson collects tribute. However, humanity still prevails, and the main character considers how to cheat the devil.

The film was a crazy success, so in 2011 he published his second part. In both films, the main role is played by Nicolas cage.