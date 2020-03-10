Keira Knightley. Photo: Getty Images

British actress keira Knightley said that will no longer be naked.

I like my body, but I am over thirty and have two children. I don’t want to undress in front of the whole crew,” says the actress, reports Fox News.

According to the actress, now in explicit scenes will be replaced by an understudy.

I choose my stand-in, and this is a very interesting process. She looks like me, but she has a more attractive body, so she can undress in front of the camera,” said Kira.

Recall that six months ago, keira Knightley became a mother for the second time. The actress and her husband, the lead singer of the band Klaxons James Ryton, daughter, Delilah. The couple also have a four year old daughter named Addie.