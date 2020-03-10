Keira Knightley said that will no longer be naked

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Кира Найтли заявила, что больше не будет сниматься обнаженной

Keira Knightley. Photo: Getty Images

British actress keira Knightley said that will no longer be naked.

I like my body, but I am over thirty and have two children. I don’t want to undress in front of the whole crew,” says the actress, reports Fox News.

According to the actress, now in explicit scenes will be replaced by an understudy.

I choose my stand-in, and this is a very interesting process. She looks like me, but she has a more attractive body, so she can undress in front of the camera,” said Kira.

Recall that six months ago, keira Knightley became a mother for the second time. The actress and her husband, the lead singer of the band Klaxons James Ryton, daughter, Delilah. The couple also have a four year old daughter named Addie.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article