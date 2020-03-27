Kesha has released a track about actor Nicolas cage.

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Kesha выпустила трек про актера Николаса Кейджа

Kesha. Photo: Getty Images

American singer Kesha has released a song about actor Nicolas cage. So she is struggling with boredom, being in isolation for pandemic coronavirus.

In the track posted on Twitter, the singer sent in the films “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Treasure of the nation”, in which the main role was played by cage. As a motive for composition, the artist used his hit TiK Tok in 2009.

This is not the first time the singer mentions it in their social networks. Last April, the singer wrote on Twitter that she loves the actor.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
