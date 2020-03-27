Kesha has released a track about actor Nicolas cage.

Kesha. Photo: Getty Images

American singer Kesha has released a song about actor Nicolas cage. So she is struggling with boredom, being in isolation for pandemic coronavirus.

In the track posted on Twitter, the singer sent in the films “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Treasure of the nation”, in which the main role was played by cage. As a motive for composition, the artist used his hit TiK Tok in 2009.

This is not the first time the singer mentions it in their social networks. Last April, the singer wrote on Twitter that she loves the actor.