Kevin Smith has approved the nomination of johnny Depp for the role of Joker

Even before the shooting of “Batman” Matt Reeves was suspended due to coronavirus, there were rumors that the cast of this picture may join johnny Depp, who prepared for the role of Joker.

Of course, this is only speculation, because in the upcoming painting of the Joker will not be exact, but the sequel’s new “Batman” speech does not go yet.

Nevertheless, many responded enthusiastically to the option in which Depp will become the heir to Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix in the image of perhaps the most charismatic villain of the DC universe.

Goes curious the rumor that johnny Depp could play the Joker in “Batman,” Matt Reeves. However, no information about the presence of the Joker in this film had not been received… But in the future this may be a story worthy of an Oscar. Who wouldn’t want to play the Joker? If among all the candidates of the choice in the end will fall on johnny Depp, it will be just perfect… we must admit that in this way he would have looked irresistible. It is perfect for the role of Joker, Smith said in a recent podcast Fatman Beyond.

But not only Smith’s breath away from the idea that in the future Depp can really play the Joker. Recently, the Network began to appear different fan art, in which artists share their vision of Depp in the image of an implacable enemy of Batman.

For example, paintings on the subject shared Illustrator under the name Bosslogic, portrayed Depp-the Joker in the hat and a crowbar, which flows the blood.