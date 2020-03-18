KHL: AK Bars Kazan v Salavat Yulaev Ufa Live Stream

AK Bars v Salavat Yulaev. Prediction for the KHL match (March 18, 2020)

AK Bars and Salavat Yulaev will play on March 18, read our forecast. The traditional “green” derby takes place in the fight to the final siren, will it also be today?

AK Bars

Ak Bars easily won the Eastern Conference in the regular championship, although it lost the curtain of last year. In the first round of the playoffs, Kazan scored Neftekhimik, never missing more than the puck. Only once the Nizhnekamsk players (2: 1, OT) were beaten outside the regular time.

Frattin and Galimov scored three goals in four previous games.

Salavat Yul

“Salavat Yulaev” ambiguously held the regular season, but there are no questions regarding the playoff games, except perhaps to a 2-5 defeat at the start. Further, the Ufa team against Vanguard had two away victories and two home victories. The impression is lubricated by another failure in Ufa with a score of 1: 5.

Linus Umark gave 11 assists in the Gagarin Cup.

Statistics

AK Bars won four consecutive matches.

AK Bars does not win in regular time during five in-person games.

“Salavat Yulaev” away won in most of the time two matches from the last 18 meetings.

Forecast

In our opinion, forecasts in favor of AK Bars are much more optimistic. Yes, Ufa residents looked great paired with Omsk citizens, however, the Scandinavians played a key role there. Kazan people can tie their hands to absolutely any opponent, today you just need to skillfully do their job and win.

Our forecast is the victory of AK Bars in BC Fonbet for 1.85.