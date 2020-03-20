Kiev authorities claim that the doctors provided the tests for coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Киевские власти утверждают, что врачи обеспечены тестами на коронавирус

The city authorities have provided a family of doctors and emergency service rapid tests.

This was announced by the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko at the briefing of March 20, UKRINFORM reported.

“And they are for medical reasons will be able to do diagnostics to patients at home. This will help to confirm or exclude the diagnosis of coronavirus. And people will not have to go to the hospital. But only contact your family doctor,” he said.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article