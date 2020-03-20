Kiev authorities claim that the doctors provided the tests for coronavirus

The city authorities have provided a family of doctors and emergency service rapid tests.

This was announced by the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko at the briefing of March 20, UKRINFORM reported.

“And they are for medical reasons will be able to do diagnostics to patients at home. This will help to confirm or exclude the diagnosis of coronavirus. And people will not have to go to the hospital. But only contact your family doctor,” he said.