Kiev museums are invited to open days in March – schedule

Kiev museums traditionally once a month held a day of open doors. Free admission to museums in March will be in the following date:

2 Mar

National historical-architectural Museum “Kiev fortress”, Hospitalna street, 24A.

4 Mar

National Museum “Kyiv art gallery”, tereschenkovskaya str., 9 (14:00);

Art center “Chocolate house”, St. mulberry, 17/2 (from 10:00 to 14:00);

National science and natural history Museum, B. Khmelnitsky str., 15 (10:00 — 13:00);

National Museum of art named after Bogdan and Varvara Khanenko, tereschenkovskaya str., 15/17.

5 Mar

The Museum of eminent Ukrainian culture of L. Ukrainka, M. Lysenko, P. Saksaganskogo M. Staritskogo, Saksaganskogo street, 97/95б/95.

March 10

The Museum-workshop of I. Kavaleridze, St. Andrew’s descent, 21.

19 Mar

The Museum of eminent Ukrainian culture of L. Ukrainka, M. Lysenko, P. Saksaganskogo M. Staritskogo, Saksaganskogo street, 97/95б/95.

25 Mar

The national Museum of literature of Ukraine, B. Khmelnitskogo str., 11;

Literary memorial house Museum of T. G. Shevchenko, T. Shevchenko St., 8A.

The national reserve Sophia of Kyiv, Volodymyrska str., 24 (retired).

26 Mar

Memorial house Museum of T. G. Shevchenko, vyshgorodskaya, 5;

National Museum of Taras Shevchenko bul. Shevchenko, 12;

Historical-memorial Museum of Mikhail Hrushevsky, Pankivska street, 9.

27 Mar

The Museum of Ukrainian Diaspora, St. Moscow, 40B;

Museum of partisan glory, Slavgorodskaya street (Park of Partisan glory).

29 Mar

Literary-memorial Museum-apartment of P. Tychyna, tereschenkivska street, 5;

Literary-memorial Museum of Maxim Rylsky, Rylsky str., 7;

Literary-memorial house-Museum of M. Zankovetska St. B. Vasilkovskaya str., 121;

National art Museum of Ukraine, Hrushevskoho str. 6.

30 Mar

National Museum of history of Ukraine, Volodymyrska str, 2;

Museum of theatrical, musical and cinema art of Ukraine lavrska street, 9, room 26;

Museum of Hetman, St. Spasskaya, 16B;

National Museum of Ukrainian decorative art, lavrska street, 9 (for students).

March 31,

The Museum of formation of the Ukrainian nation, St. Lavra, 27 (for seniors, large families and persons with disabilities I-II group).

On a permanent basis working for free:

The recycling Museum, St. Sahaidak, 112;

The sewer Museum, Kharkov highway, 50.

The administration of museums, asks visitors to clarify the terms of the open day in advance, since some museums offer free admission only to certain categories of citizens (pupils, students, pensioners, etc.) or on a separate chart on the site says “Big Kiev”.

