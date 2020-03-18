Kiev operetta “launches” free plays online: what, where and when you can watch

Due to the fact that the country of coronavirus has been quarantined, and stopped the work of theatres across the country, the national operetta of Ukraine organizes free stream their performances online.

As the press service of the operetta, the first stream can be viewed on Thursday, March 19.

The online broadcast will be held on the YouTube channel KievOperetta.

The program includes the following performances:

March 19 — concert “Masterpieces of Baroque music “Venetian night”;

March 21 — musical “Fiddler on the roof” John. Boca;

March 23 — concert “Strauss in the operetta”;

March 25 — the operetta “Countess Maritza” I. Kalman;

March 27 concert “Music from movies”;

March 29 — musical “Sugar, or In a jazz only girls”, John. Schooling;

March 31 — concert “World musicals. The best!”;

April 2 — the musical “the Addams Family” A. Lippa.

The beginning of broadcast at 19:00.

