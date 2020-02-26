Kiki Bertens vs Zheng Saisai: live streaming free for the WTA Doha

Kiki Bertens vs Zheng Saisai. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 26, 2020)

A win-win series of matches played by Kiki Bertens before the 1/8 finals match in Doha on February 26 against Zheng Saysai has seven games. Is Kiki ready to continue her success? – read in our forecast.

Kiki Bertens

Kiki Bertens’ last defeat dates back to January 27, when in the fourth round Australian Open lost to Mugurus (3-6, 3-6). Starting with the match of the Federation Cup against Sosnović (6-7, 6-2, 6-1), the representative of the Netherlands does not lose.

After the title in St. Petersburg, Bertens withdrew from the tournament in Dubai, recovered, rested, and with renewed vigor continued her success in Doha. In the opening match against Mukhovoy, a confident victory was recorded in two sets (6-2, 6-4).

Zheng Saisai

Before the start in Doha, only at the not very prestigious tournament in Hua Hin, Zheng Saysai won two matches in the tournament bracket.

In Doha, the Chinese tennis player went through unstable for the current segment of the season Vondroushova (1-6, 6-3, 6-2) and Russian woman Zvonareva (7-5, 6-1), who only in the first set could play on equal terms with the opponent.

In each of the fights, Zheng Saysai experienced problems: with Market, the first set failed, with Vera she was close to the first set, but the Russian woman was unable to close the set on her serve. It is very likely that against Bertens it will not be possible to return to the game if the match starts unsuccessfully.

Statistics

In two personal meetings, Bertens won.

Kiki Bertens has a win-win series of seven matches.

In five of the last seven winning matches, Bertens won with the handicap (-4.5) of the game.

Forecast

The starting match in the performance of Bertens against Mukhova fully demonstrated to us that there was no recession in Kiki’s game after success in St. Petersburg. Zheng Sai Sai held two matches in Dubai, each of which had difficulty. Bertens has experience winning over a Chinese tennis player. We offer a forecast for the victory of the favorite with a negative handicap for games.

Our forecast is the victory of Bertens with the handicap (-4.5) of the game for the coefficient 1.65 in the BC 1x Bet.