“Killer dogs” in Australia have discovered an unusual creature (photos)

In Australia one of the residents found on the seashore discovery that proves that life Pets Pets human, dogs may threaten not only the sharp fangs of the other dogs or traps flayers, but also completely unknown creatures.

It is reported that the man investigated he found a mysterious creature is yellow, but I could not understand what species of the animal world it belongs to.

When the Australian published in social networks photo finds, we received a letter from the mysterious anonymous, who kindly advised him to put found in a plastic bag and discard away from the house, in any case, not giving the dog as a “dog killer”.

Intrigued by the Aussie turned to see Professor Coolum brown from the Department of biological Sciences Macquarie University, which confirmed the findings of anonymous.

It turned out that the found creature — the sea hare is really dangerous for dogs.

According to the Professor, the sea — hare gastropods. In the Indo-Pacific region inhabits 23 different species of marine birds. Adults reach 14 pounds.

Sea hares, and octopuses, use protective use of inks that contain toxins and are considered poisonous to dogs.

In turn, the vet Joshua Owens recommended that the owners of dogs who have eaten or licked a sea hare, immediately show the Pets to the doctor.

“The dog may appear excessive salivation, muscle spasms, tremor and nausea. Large doses of the toxin can lead to seizures or death,” said he.

