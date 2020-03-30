Killer women after 22 years out of prison and killed her daughter

In the U.S. state of Arkansas criminal, who served time in prison 22 years after the murder of a woman, was released and killed her daughter. It is reported Inside Edition.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home of Martha McKay after the alarm went off. To their arrival, the hostess was dead. During the inspection, the police noticed a killer hiding on the second floor. He jumped out of the window, ran to the car and tried to cross it on the yard. When the car got stuck, the attacker jumped into the lake, in front of police officers went under water and drowned.

The convict’s body found and identified his personality. The murder was committed by Travis Lewis, in 1996, killed a cousin of Martha’s, a famous Memphis bluesman Lee Baker, and her mother, Sally Snowden McKay, who caught him during a robbery. At trial, Lewis, who was then 16 years old, pleaded guilty. He was imprisoned for 22 years and was paroled in 2018.