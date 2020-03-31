Kills coronavirus within 6 days: in France tested “unusual” drug

Because of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic throughout the world, scientists of many countries are trying to “invent” a drug that helps get rid of dangerous diseases.

At the same time to the aid of medicine can come to some of their existing drugs — this is proved by the example of the French scientist, Professor Didier Raoult, head of infectious diseases center IHU Mediterranee in Marseille.

His study showed that the existing anti-malarial drug chloroquine may deprive coronavirus ability to infect people for 6 days.

A detailed report about the study French scientist published The Connexion.

The publication reports that patients with coronavirus infection COVID-19 who participated in the trials, the French specialist and treated with chloroquine, showed a quick and effective recovery. Also they have dramatically reduced the amount of time during which they remain infectious.

In the experiment, 24 tarasevicha coronavirus patients from nice and Avignon were treated with chloroquine using the drug Plaquenil. They were given 600 mcg per day for 10 days, carefully controlling the condition because the drug can cause serious side effects.

“We were able to establish that the patients who did not receive hydroxychloroquine, was still infectious after six days, but of those who have received infectious was 25 percent,” — told about results of work of Didier Raoul.

But so far scientists can not recommend the drug to their colleagues — for this you need to carry out all necessary clinical studies.

