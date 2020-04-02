Kim Kardashian: 3 exercises for butt as plump as hers !

Share on Facebook

The containment is the right time to do sports ! If you want to have the same butt as Kim Kardashian, it is possible !

MCE TV has prepared for you a program sport to have the same butt as Kim Kardashian ! These 3 exercises will help you buttocks round and firm for summer !

Every day, on social networks, we only see women on Instagram with a dream body. The containment is therefore the perfect time to consider (re)set to the sport !

Many women, like Kim Kardashian, are remaking the buttocks. But the most effective method and the most durable is still the sport ! So, here’s a series of 3 exercises to do over the next few weeks of confinement !

To begin, we must warm up ! To accomplish this, do the jumping jack. This will heat up your legs and activate your heart. Thus, we advise you to reproduce this exercise before each new effort and you will no longer have anything to envy Kim Kardashian !

3 exercises to do at home to have the same butt as Kim Kardashian !

Thus, to begin with, it is necessary to do squats ! To have a nice butt, you can’t escape it ! It is necessary to be put. So, you will have you stand up and spread her legs. Once positioned, gently to your feet. You must keep the back straight ! Repeat the exercise 30 times and do 5 sets with 15 seconds of pause between each.

Then, you will have to do Donkey Kick ! This time, put you at four paws and tap you on your hands and knees. Raise one leg until the thigh is parallel to the ground. Your back should remain straight. Repeat 20 times this movement with each leg. Do 4 sets of each side.

Finally, you are going to do a hip elevation ! Lying on the floor, your arms alongside your body, bend the knees. Put your feet flat on your mat and lift your hips to align your pelvis and your shoulders. Squeeze your buttocks and your abs. Repeat 20 times, take a 5 seconds break and then repeat 5 times.