Kim Kardashian sister beat (video)

In a promotional video to the first episode of the 18th season of the reality show “the Family Kardashian” was included footage of the fight Kim Kardashian with her older sister Courtney, along with which in October of last year, we were baptized in the Armenian Church. Sisters, who before had our differences clashed in the course of the next dispute, the cause of which has not been disclosed. Apparently, the instigator of the clashes was 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian. 39-year-old Kim with the words “Never on me so lighten up!” punched her, but Courtney managed to Dodge. During the fight, Kim fell on the floor.

Kim in his interview said earlier that in the first episode, “it appears the violence.” “Everything has become much worse before it started improving… But you know, we are really close, like family. Therefore, we resolve all the issues,” she said.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian

Premiere of the new season will take place in the United States on March 26. .

See also: Drunk Kim Kardashian sick over the toilet: Khloe Kardashian congratulated the sister of the 39-th anniversary of strange videos.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter