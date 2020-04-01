“King tiger”: the family Stallone reincarnated in the characters of the series, Netflix

The family Stallone tried the images from the series. Photo: instagram.com/officialslystallone

American actor and producer Sylvester Stallone and his family, it seems, big fans of the new documentary series Netflix the “King tigers: murder, mayhem and madness.” The star of “Rambo”, his wife Jennifer flavin and daughters Sistin, Sofia and Scarlett in quarantine has played dress-up, turned into incredible characters in the documentary.

The result they have shared in Instagram.

Fever “King tiger” has won!”, – written by Stallone, posting a very racy pictures and video.

“King tiger” – a documentary film about excentricum host of wild cats. It is very popular with the audience, and leads the list of the most viewed shows Netflix, not leaving the top 10 even once since the release on March 20.

