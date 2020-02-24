Kirk Douglas left her son without an inheritance

Who died at the age of 103 years, the American actor kirk Douglas bequeathed his entire fortune to charity. This February 23 was reported by the newspaper the Mirror.

Hollywood actor sent nearly $80 million to its own charitable Foundation, the beneficiaries of which are Children’s centre, Kirk and Anne Douglas Theatre. Kirk Douglas in CULVER city and children’s hospital Los Angeles.

In addition, part of the state will be sent to the University of St. Lawrence (new York) for scholarships for students from poor families.

Thus, his son — actor Michael Douglas — will be left without inheritance. However, the state of Michael’s estimated $300 million, so he has no need for money, the newspaper notes.

Kirk Douglas died 5 Feb. He belonged to the so-called Golden era of Hollywood and was known for such films as “Spartacus,” “ACE in the hole”, “Detective story”, “bad and beautiful”.

During his career, kirk Douglas won an Oscar and a Golden globe. In addition, wrote nine novels and memoirs, was a goodwill Ambassador for the US state Department.

In 1973 he made his directorial debut for Douglas, Sr. in the film “Slacker”, filmed in remote based on “treasure Island”.