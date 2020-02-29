Kissed gently on the cheek: Volochkova and Buzova surprised fans with a confession (video)

Fallen in front of the cameras, the former prima ballerina of the Bolshoi theatre Anastasia Volochkova has prepared another surprise for its users: the recognition that she has something in common with the “star” of the Russian show-biza Olga Buzova.

It manifested the day before, when Andrey Malakhov and his wife organized a party dedicated to the carnival. To eat pancakes came and Olga Buzova with Anastasia Volochkova, and surprised everyone present.

It would seem that the stars of different age category and genre, but it turned out, and they have something in common about what they learned only yesterday!

It turns out that both were born on 20 February!

And both thought it was a coincidence symbolic. Buzova noted that “magical date”, because the reason she Volochkova — “successful and beautiful women that I admire fans and vocal critics haters”.

About his “discoveries” star said in the video in society, and in the end Anastasia gently kissed Olga on the cheek.

Now Olga and Anastasia seem to have become friends, and with delight speak about each other.

View this post in Instagram Publication from Anastasia (@volochkova_art) 27 Feb 2020 11:56 PST

Users hope that between the stars to start up a friendship that will help them work together to face the numerous haters. Besides celebrity closely communicate not the first time: in the past year they encountered on holiday in the Maldives and even “faced off legs”. According to Anastasia, her legs were much more tanned and slender than Olga.

and start to earn money on a gift for mom.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter