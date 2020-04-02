Zakrili V SD I vist s district Jia have kitaysky provinz Henan, but people zaboravili of vihodili s home.

TSI zasobi ustanovili after declick novih most cases coronavirus, powders vidannya the Daily Mail.

Also supinely movement gromadska transport of I taxi. Moreover, the residents were zaboravili silicate the home to exit to the robot, if they no the is permitted.

In okrus prozhivayut 570 tis. people. And nedavno test 3 msavi lcars gave pozitivni the result Covid-19, although they have vastly whether yakih symptoms.

Henan ye tretow for chiseling of the population – over 109 million osib, province mainland China.