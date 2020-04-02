Kitajska province udruge zakrilas was quarantined through coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Китайська провінція вдруге закрилась на карантин через коронавірус

Zakrili V SD I vist s district Jia have kitaysky provinz Henan, but people zaboravili of vihodili s home.

TSI zasobi ustanovili after declick novih most cases coronavirus, powders vidannya the Daily Mail.

Also supinely movement gromadska transport of I taxi. Moreover, the residents were zaboravili silicate the home to exit to the robot, if they no the is permitted.

In okrus prozhivayut 570 tis. people. And nedavno test 3 msavi lcars gave pozitivni the result Covid-19, although they have vastly whether yakih symptoms.

Henan ye tretow for chiseling of the population – over 109 million osib, province mainland China.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article