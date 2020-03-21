“Knives unsheathed” and “murder mystery”: the best modern detective films, according to the “FACTS”…

What to do with themselves and their loved ones during forced and prolonged quarantine? Today this question is extremely relevant. “FACTS” has decided to help its readers to find entertainment for the soul. To this end, we offer the most popular movies, television series, books.

In this review we will focus on the investigation of artistic paintings. This genre is at the normal time in high demand, and now the interest in him and even rolls over. However, there are so many different sub-genres that they are confused — a crime drama, court drama, thrillers, action movies. They all tell stories of the crimes committed.

But there is a wonderful sub-genre, which in English is known as a Whodunit. Literally, it translates as — “Who did this?”. Recognized masters of the detective are Arthur Conan Doyle, Agatha Christie, Edgar Allan PoE and many other famous writers. They invite readers to participate in the process of disclosure of the offense. The tips are usually hidden in the text. The intrigue remained until the very end. And only then the main character puts all points over I, tying together the events, words and actions of those who were under suspicion.

Have a Whodunit, there are still a couple important rules. Most often the offence is committed in a certain closed space, which was very limited circle of actors. And each of them had motive and opportunity. The author continually encourages the reader to change the attitude towards a particular character. When you think that you already know who the killer is, there are clues pointing to another.

Another rule is subtle humor, irony. Apparently, he was introduced by Agatha Christie. In a Whodunit sure to have character, and most often is the one who is leading the investigation, causing a smile with his strange behavior, habits, style of dress.

All this equally applies to the films made in this genre. Was quite a long period, when they somehow went out of fashion. The audience liked thrillers, hard fighters, grim crime drama. But the last couple of years is experiencing a Whodunit movie in the second birth. And here are our top five. Remember now the rule of “FACTS” in these reviews — no spoilers! So read quietly. We will never tell you who the killer is…

KNIVES UNSHEATHED

With full confidence the first place to give the film “Knives unsheathed”! Under this title, the painting was a success last year of the service. In the original it sounds like — Knives Out. Many Internet users that use torrents or online cinemas, you know “to Get the knives.” The film in the Russian hire and, accordingly, it is used in the Russian dubbing.

Took a picture on his own original scenario, Ryan Johnson, known for the films “looper” (2012) and “Star wars: the Last Jedi” (2017). Johnson decided to shoot a classic Whodunit back in 2010. The work on the script interfered with other projects, but he didn’t abandon the project. Ryan admits that he drew inspiration from the works of Agatha Christie. As for the film’s title is borrowed the song Knives Out recorded in the 2001 cult band Radiohead. “I immediately liked this phrase. I thought it was the perfect name for a detective movie,” said the Director in an interview…

Of course, we are dealing with murder. It is committed in the home of a successful writer, the author of many popular detectives. He gathered relatives to celebrate its 85th anniversary. The investigation after the anniversary of the crime engaged the police. But a mysterious stranger hired a private detective Benoit blank, and he takes on the case.

The film was released in November 2019. Owner is a company Lionsgate. With a budget of $ 40 million, the film grossed 312,7 million dollars. She was nominated for a number of prestigious film awards including an Oscar and a Golden globe. The American film Institute (AFI) has included it in its list of the 10 best films of 2019.

Johnson gathered a constellation of great actors. A private detective played by Daniel Craig. Yes, James bond, you’re not wrong. Only his Benoit the Form does not look like 007 that reveals the actor a whole new side. Company Craig made his partner in the new part of James bond, whose premiere was postponed from March to November because of the pandemic coronavirus, is rapidly gaining popularity actress Ana de Armas.

In addition, the film used Hollywood veteran Christopher Plummer (“All the money in the world”), the famous Jamie Lee Curtis (“True lies”), the aged but still charming, don Johnson (TV’s “Nash bridges”), star of “the Avengers” Chris Evanswho played Captain America.

The success of “Knives” so obvious that the already announced sequel. The script for the second part writes Johnson. He will take it off. It will be a new case Benoit Blanca, which is going to play Daniel Craig.

MURDER MYSTERY

Second place “FACTS” given to the film “Mysterious murder” (Murder Mystery). It was filmed streaming Netflix and has appeared on this service in June 2019. In the first 72 hours it looked 30.9 million subscribers Netflixво the world. In a month there were 73 million. Christmas picture won second place in the ranking of the most popular projects Netflix, second only to Thriller “Bird box” with Sandra bullock in the lead role.

While critics remain highly skeptical assessment of the “Mysterious murder”. But ordinary Americans voted for the film so actively that he received the award “people’s Choice” (People’s Choice Awards) as the most popular Comedy.

Starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer aniston. He’s a COP from new York, who spent many years trying unsuccessfully to pass the detective exam. She is his wife, who works in the beauty salon. The 15-year anniversary of their wedding he gives her reproaches and lucky wife to Italy, keep the promise, given even before the honeymoon. And then what? Of course, it will be murder!

Netflix has said it is ready to shoot a sequel. But this will only happen under one condition — if Adam and Jennifer agree to participate in the sequel.

MURDER IN THE ORIENT EXPRESS

The third place we think deserve a new adaptation of one of the most popular novels of Agatha Christie “murder on the Orient Express (Murder on the Orient Express). The film was released in November 2017. With a budget of $ 55 million brought the Studio 20th Century Fox 352, 8 thous million dollars. The success of this painting was the impetus for the revival of interest in films in the genre of Whodunit.

Removed “murder on the Orient Express British Director and actor Kenneth Branagh. He is known for his adaptations of Shakespeare — “Henry V,” “Much ADO about nothing”, “hamlet”. Bran played in the Orient Express famous detective Hercule Poirot. And many fans of his interpretation of this character is not liked. Of course, Kenneth was a risk. Him Poirot played by great actors albert Finney (the first film adaptation of “murder in the Orient Express directed by Sidney Lumet), Peter Ustinov (“Death on the Nile”, “Evil under the sun”), David Suchet (which became a cult BBC series “Hercule Poirot”). Bran in any case wasn’t supposed to happen again!

Kenneth gathered in the picture superstars johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Daisy Ridley. One of the roles was played by the infamous Ukrainian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin.

It is hardly necessary to remind the storyline of this work. And yet, literally in a nutshell. Hercule Poirot with great difficulty at the last moment falls in the number of passengers, the following “Eastern Express” from Istanbul to Paris. In the car, where adattamenti sleuth by night, is killed. Due to the snowball Express stops in the middle of the road. From Poirot has time to solve the crime just before the police arrived…

Those who liked the movie (or like), to announce the good news — in October 2020 release second part of the project, Kenneth Branagh! He will return to the audience in the manner of Hercule Poirot in “Death on the Nile”.

SIMPLE SERVICE

Fourth place in the list of “FACTS” is a film Simple service. Here is repeated the story of the “Knives unsheathed.” To simplify the search pattern given the original name for A Simple Favor and the name in the Russian hire — “a Simple request”. Rent this ironic detective appeared in September 2018. The box office is almost five times exceeded the cost of shooting. With a budget of $ 20 million dollars, and brought the film of 97.6 million dollars.

Simple service — an adaptation of the eponymous bestseller by American writer Darcy bell. The book was published in 2017 and the rights to it once bought Studio Lionsgate. Shooting instructed the Director Floor Fig, known for the Comedy “Cops in skirts” and “Spy”. Starring Anna Kendrick (the trilogy “the Perfect voice”), Blake lively (“Shallow” and the series “Gossip girl”), Henry Golding (“Gentlemen”, “Happy Christmas”).

The widowed mother leads a video blog with tips for parents to somehow make a living. Her son meets with his peers. It turns out that the mother of the boy works as a PR Manager in a large company in the fashion industry. Women become friends, but one day one of them mysteriously disappears. Want to know who? And why?

At the largest site-the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes the film received a very high rating of 85 per cent of accolades. Especially the excellent game Kendrick and lively.

JUSTICE SPENCER

The top five movie “Justice Spencer” (Spenser Confidential). He produced for Netflix and appeared in access 6 March 2020. The picture immediately gained popularity. Withdrew its Director, Peter Berg, and the main role is played by mark Wahlberg. They have often worked together and always successfully “Surviving”, “patriot’s Day”, “Deep water horizon”, “22 mile”. The genres were different — drama, action, Thriller. And now a Whodunit, albeit with some deviations in the direction of the action.

The action takes place in Boston. A former policeman, went to prison because of someone’s frame-up, released. He is determined to find out who was arrested. And then there’s a double murder…

Boston for filming was chosen for a reason. Wahlberg was born and raised in this city. But at home, as they say, and walls help.

