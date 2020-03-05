Knocked to the floor and kicked the mother and daughter attacked the pilot in the plane

The court in London is considering the case of Mitigare Henrietta and her mother Mary Roberts. They are accused of beating of the commander of the crew of the passenger liner. The incident occurred in may of 2019 for the flight Zurich-London.

It all started with the fact that the girl was asked to take the Luggage to the carrier, but she refused, citing the high cost of the procedure.

25-year-old girl scandals during the whole flight, and after landing in London to her came the captain of the plane, Guido keel.

“She told the captain that he did not intervene that the Swiss are racist and can’t handle a woman with a child, even if it is colored. The captain tried to calm her down and sit on his place, but when he touched her, she freaked out,” told a senior flight attendant.

Then the mother and daughter pounced on the captain, they knocked him down and kicked him.

They were charged with failure to comply with lawful orders of the commander of the aircraft and the battery.

