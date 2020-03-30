Known Ukrainian TV presenter became a mom

Famous TV presenter Anna Panova, celebrated with her husband their wedding anniversary in Paris, became a mother. In one of the private maternity hospitals in Kiev she gave birth to a daughter. Joyful event newscaster of “Today” on the channel “Ukraine” has shared in the network. Anna has posted the first photo of the newborn. Showed her tiny hand in the background of his and husband.

“Life goes on! In spite of all the viruses and crises. Be healthy and happy, daughter!”, commented on a photo with a newborn Panova.

We will remind that on April 27, 2018 Anna Panova married Alexander Kamenets. In the journey the couple went to the French Riviera. Its romantic story Anna shared in an interview with “FACTS.”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter