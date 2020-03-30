Known Ukrainian TV presenter became a mom

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Известная украинская телеведущая стала мамой

Famous TV presenter Anna Panova, celebrated with her husband their wedding anniversary in Paris, became a mother. In one of the private maternity hospitals in Kiev she gave birth to a daughter. Joyful event newscaster of “Today” on the channel “Ukraine” has shared in the network. Anna has posted the first photo of the newborn. Showed her tiny hand in the background of his and husband.

“Life goes on! In spite of all the viruses and crises. Be healthy and happy, daughter!”, commented on a photo with a newborn Panova.

Известная украинская телеведущая стала мамой

We will remind that on April 27, 2018 Anna Panova married Alexander Kamenets. In the journey the couple went to the French Riviera. Its romantic story Anna shared in an interview with “FACTS.”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article