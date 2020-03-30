Kobe Bryant: a towel used by the basketball player, sold 33 000 dollars !

Share on Facebook

During an auction, a used towel by the athlete, Kobe Bryant has been sold for the extravagant sum of 33 077 dollars.

Two months after the death of basketball player Kobe Bryant, the towel he used for his last game in the career has just been sold to more than 30 000 dollars. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

On the 26th January 2020 signed a sad day for the world of sport. In fact, while he was to board his helicopter in the company of his daughter and several people, Kobe Bryant was the death in an accident.

In fact, the athlete was in the school of Basketball , which he had founded. But while he was in Calabasas (a district of Los Angeles) the driver has lost control.

A sad new that has not been slow to accommodate many of the tributes. In fact, the stars and the fans were upset on social networks. They have sent numerous messages to Kobe Bryant and his family.

Shortly after, Vanessa Laine Bryant, wife of basketball player taking it to the word. She moved then the whole world with his touching words.

The towel Kobe Bryant sold at auction !

Despite his death, Kobe Bryant always managed to break records. In fact, in 2016 it had exploded the numbers of points in a game in the NBA.

But this is not all. In one day, it had also attracted more than a million dollars of revenue through the sale of derivative products.

Three years later, he just beat a new score. Indeed, during an auction, the towel worn by Kobe Bryant during his last game in the career has just been sold for the sum of 33 077 dollars.

The subject was then accompanied by two squares of the game in question. A few years ago, it was already a happy selling for the small sum of 8000 dollars.