Koğuştaki Mucize: the stars will cry in front of this movie to Netflix !

The last few days, Netflix subscribers may discover the film Koğuştaki Mucize. This drama Turkish bouvelerse the world !

For several days, users can see a new movie on Netflix. Koğuştaki Mucize knows a big success and the stars are many to talk about.

For several days, the French found themselves confined to their homes due to the coronavirus. As well, they are many to spend their days in front of Netflix and discover all the new films.

As well, a film has not gone unnoticed and everyone does not speak for several days. It is Koğuştaki Mucize, a Turkish film released in 2019 and directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin. Nevertheless, the film is adapted from a film south Korean released in 2013.

In Koğuştaki Mucize, it follows the story of Memo, a dad who suffers from a mental disability. He is accused wrongly of the murder of a child, and he is in prison. However, Memo is trying e to prove his innocence and regain custody of her daughter.

This drama would have gone unnoticed on Netflix. Yet, the viewers and the stars have been many to exclaim and cry in the face feature film. Among the stars, Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia saw the film recently.

Koğuştaki Mucize : “a masterpiece” according to the subscribers !

In fact, the two stars of reality tv have talked about Koğuştaki Mucize on Snapchat this weekend. They both cried during the film and they were not able to contain their emotions. “We are in the process of watching a movie and I cried already 18 times,” said the starlet.

However, they are not the only ones to have said to have greatly mourned in front of the film. On social networks, subscribers of Netflix are many to talk about the movie. “Never have so many cried in front of a film, it is beautiful,” said one internet user. “a pure masterpiece” said another person.

Moreover, other people think that the film deserves the prize. “Never seen such a beautiful movie, it deserves the oscar, movie of the year, I swear I’ve never cried.”

Thus, we advise you all to put you in front of Koğuştaki Mucize and do not forget to take tissues !