Koh-Lanta: how was managed the season cancelled ?

The 21st season of Koh-Lanta is finally available on TF1 ! Sam and Pholien look back on the season to be cancelled because of a sexual assault.

For nearly 20 years, Koh-Lanta is a real hit on TF1. The season cancelled in 2018 is still coming to taint the reputation of the famous show. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Each year, Koh-Lanta a huge success. It is simple, the audience of TF1 loves the show. It must be said that the concept is very addictive. 20 candidates fighting for survival on a deserted island, it was necessary to think ! In fact, you do not get tired.

Despite this success story, a new edition is coming damage the reputation of the program. You will have understood, this is the season of 2018 to Koh-Lanta. Cancelled due to sexual assault alleged, 2 candidates have decided to come back on this dark matter.

Sam and Pholien are the 2 candidates for survivors of the season cancelled. Disappointed by this end-of-shoot premature, they decided to retry the experiment. The 2 men are so present in this new edition, called Koh-Lanta, the islands of heroes “.

2 candidates back on the season cancelled of Koh-Lanta

Pholien is then expressed on the subject. ” At the time, the production has just spoken ofa serious accident” . In fact, he then explains that the adventurers are left ” in the condition of surie, as if the filming was going to take over “. The production was then announced the suspension of the program.

The applicant of the season cancelled to Koh-Lanta then continued. ” We don’t know really the why of the how. It was like a dream that collapses. In a few days, it was the emotional roller coaster “. Sam had said then to share that feeling. ” It made me very poorly “.

When the case broke out on the big day, the 2 candidates of Koh-Lanta were so all-inclusive. ” It was a real shock. Everything was complicated, tenfold (…) The production has put in place a psychological follow-up 24 hours on 24. It’s good to be able to talk, to be supported “.