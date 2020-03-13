Konstantin Voitenko: I Like to play with actors who are above the level

Popular Ukrainian actor Konstantin Voitenko was trying on the role of it specialist. In the new detective drama “Renunciation”, the actor revealed himself. We visited the set and asked Constantine about the new role, attitudes to criticism and the personal.

Konstantin, tell us about your character in the TV series “Renunciation”, like if it something for you?

OOO, that is pretty good! I play the I. T. guy who works in the branch and, in fact, their talents helps to solve cases. Like do we? I spend a parallel except in name, because, of course, play a character, but I am a little different.

I wonder why you got this role? How do you think?

I think the type. This dissonance – type one, but inside I’m someone different. And it’s a nice overlay. If I were the same inside and out, it would be insipid, sickly and somehow real. And here it is interesting, artistic, diverse and multi-faceted! Besides, I add some things that are not typical, not stereotypical for the pros, so I’m probably due to the approved type.

How often do you have to listen to criticism? How do you treat that and who can take advice?

Again, I’m a lucky man, because my way is not so much negative criticism. I love professional criticism – definitely listen to the advice of colleagues who I respect. And constantly learning, especially when you see what platform someone plays well… I have been taught by my master, that the area we have to scan a person, which is cool, and dig into him, taking all the best of yourself. So I like to play with actors who are above the level, importance, status. You are at this moment just getting better, so any criticism makes me better, and I’m always open to it.

C your wife you met through the TV? How can you trust people in your area? How do you trust?

We have almost this situation. I saw it on a large scale casting where one day was more than 3,000 people. I was led into a room with a bunch of people and said, “Wait.” And here people diverge like a fan, and sits in the headphones girl in the splits, stretches, listening to music. Really impressive! She was very beautiful, with a MOP of curly hair! I’m so stunned that I thought: “no, No, I’m not going to even meet you!”

And then in Kiev I went to a casting talent show, where on the second day she walks into a rehearsal room with ballet, I look at her and say: “I saw somewhere”. She thought she in a dance show where it was, and I never saw that and told me that remember her from the casting. So we started to chat. But it was not so, that we met on TV.

Is it all right broke out?

I immediately realized “Oh crap, she’s gonna be a great wife! And if it is, it is a choice for life!”. And in communion, I realized that it is. But when the project was finished, we stopped seeing each other and stopped to chat, and I lived with the feeling, if we will resume our communication, I’ll propose and we’ll be husband and wife. And before that I was probably more so the idler was not ready, still wanted to have fun, go out, and I realized that it makes no sense now to cling to, because it’s all serious. Here another year and a half walked, graduated, and then called her, we agreed to meet and all… After the first date we every day see, and so still.

And what clicked? You say, half a year has passed… and then remember?

No, I remembered all the time, but then came the feeling that I forgot something. Just all this time I lived with the feeling that this person is my right!

In Instagram you put up quite a lot of family photos – not hiding a personal life behind doors. And in a recent interview mentioned that Instagram does not really reflect the essence of your relationship. Why?

Instagram likes to give people a beautiful picture. If it is a married couple and happy with the kid, it will get superkat. Illusion – it’s not the fact that the next moment we are happy. Plus filters, any filter is an illusion. It’s the content and people love to consume content. I like more to create content than to consume, so the use of social networks… But not as active as before, but rather perceived as a working tool, not more.

What are your Hobbies? How to fill your leisure time?

Now went in for sports. I’m preparing for one project, fairly simple, and gaining endurance. Boxing, cardio, to be able to stay long in heavy sports voltage without sadeski. Plus I have my own photo of photoproducts.

Do you have a shared family hobby with my wife and daughter?

We love the outdoors! I recently showed my daughter different card, you know, the training images for learning the words. And that one was a pine forest, very beautiful and she said, “Les, I love the forest.” And I thought, “How is that possible, because my wife didn’t talk to her about it?” The child had somehow come to this. She loves nature and we love nature so we, when to rest, somewhere to go, we love to go where lots of trees, nature. That’s our passion.

Plus with Emilia we go to the football. It sounds strange always. Friends joke that I am thus exercising my desire to have a son, but it’s not. Besides, it’s not a competition with the team, it’s more educational games for motor skills. But if she wants to become a football player – let it be. These are the Hobbies.

For someone like my daughter? And is there any hints, what could be mom’s or dad’s way?

All say that visually it was similar to me. But the character is generally a separate person, a separate person, she anybody not like us. She is so confident, originally knows what she wants and is very brisk.

Of course, it is 100% actress! More precisely, she loves attention. But as said our friend, Director, she’s not even actress and Director, because she since the childhood learn to fly two actors (laughs).

What is important to you in raising a daughter?

At each stage different. Now the main thing – to spend more time together and play. Well, this period she had a lot to play and develop. This was the main thing – to withstand her emotions. Now such a great age where she absorbs everything, repeats everything heard, for example, the English letters she repeats and remembers immediately. Here it is necessary not to lose this time.