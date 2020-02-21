Kortrijk vs Genk live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Kortrijk vs Genk live streaming free

Kortrijk – Genk. Forecast (cf. 2.07) for the match of the championship of Belgium (February 21, 2020)

Our forecast for the match of the championship of Belgium, in which Kortrijk will receive Genk on February 21. What to expect from the starting match of the 27th round of the league of Jules? – the answer is in this material.

Kortrijk

After 26 rounds of the current season, the match hosts 32 points, which is six less than today’s opponent, who closes the coveted six. ” Kortrijk ” got nine wins and five draws, with three of Victoria team was able to get in the last games.

Last Saturday, the Reds defeated Ostend (3-0) away, which brought them 11th position.

The team’s main goal scorer today is M’Boyo , who has eight goals scored.

Genk

The champion of Belgium failed the start of the season and is unlikely to be able to claim the first position in the tournament. After 26 rounds, Genka has 11 wins and five draws, while the defenses of the Masters are below average and make up 38 goals.

In the last round, the “miners ” took “Standard” and could not cope with a neighbor in the table (1: 3), which few could give a forecast.

In today’s match, the guests have serious losses and there are eight players in the infirmary, among them Vanderwordt , Vukovich , Ebue and Daly .

Statistics

Genk have won only 2 of their last 10 away matches

Kortrijk missed in 9 of their last 10 home matches

In 4 of the last 6 personal meetings, both teams scored

The last in-person match ended in a victory for Genka (2: 1)

Forecast

Bookmakers do not see a clear favorite in this game, but the statistics are on the side of the productive match. “ Genk ” has no right to another mistake, and “Kortrijk ”, despite three victories in a row, is unlikely to be able to extend the series in the game with the current champion.

We assume the game is on the opposite courses and we expect goals from the teams, for which we offer to play a combined bet.

Our forecast – “Genk” will not lose + both will score and put it on the line of BC Winline with a coefficient of 2.07