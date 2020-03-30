Kristina Asmus she cut off his hair: fans in shock (photos)

Popular actress Christine Asmus, formerly excited the network with the Topless, surprised fans with an unexpected trick in quarantine. Star grabbed a pair of scissors and she cut off her long hair. And the process and the result are showed in the Instagram.

“What!!! Who is it written that the video is gon and I never have the money hair is not going to cut?! You get to sign it”, wrote Cristina.

Later Christina corrected the haircut from a master who turned her experience into a fashionable Bob. In the comments, the actress admitted that she wants a short haircut. Fans shocked by tricks Asmus. They do not understand why she did it.

We will remind, recently Christine Asmus got from the haters over the explicit scenes in the film Text. In an interview the actress said that will no longer appear in the “nudity”.

