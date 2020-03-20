KSCA has decided on the introduction of emergency in Kiev

In Kyiv city state administration adopted a decision on the introduction of emergency situations in Kiev.

This was told first Deputy head of Kyiv city state administration Mykola Povoroznyk in an interview with RBC-Ukraine informs BAGNET.

Povoroznik noted that the documents are now undergoing legal procedures.

“Actually, the decision about the emergency situation introduced a state of emergency by the Commission across the country on March 10. The day before yesterday and we confirmed the strengthening of restrictive measures and imposed emergency in the city of Kiev. All measures that are in emergency situations, in Kiev already implemented”, – he said.

Note, at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that government will wait for the decision on the introduction of emergency situations in Kiev in connection with the spread of coronavirus from the city authorities.