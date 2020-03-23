Ksenia Mishina shared archive images from the family photo shoot

Ksenia Mishina photos of the star mother with her son smiling and incredibly happy.

Now the world has come a time when everything stopped. In the cities, silence reigns, no frantic pace. The kids are happy because they can finally stay longer with their parents. One of those star moms who are enjoying every minute spent with your children is Ksenia Mishina. She had distributed on his page on instagram a few archival photos of her son Plato.

The photos that recently appeared on the page of the actress taken during a family photo shoot that took place a few months ago. However, they do not lose their relevance, because a mother’s love to son is eternal. The footage we can see a happy family. Even in such difficult time, she remains positive and believes that everything will be fine.

In the photos she is pictured in the trench brown, who joined with black shoes. The hair in light curls, and a face made makeup in natural tones, with accent on the eyes.

Her son Plato is dressed in a bright yellow jacket and black pants combined with sneakers in black. The emphasis in his image made an unusual hairstyle – hair of the boy painted in blue.