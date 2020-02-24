Ksenia Sobchak has brought the Love of the assumption to the tantrums (video)

New show of the Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who called former friend Sergei Shnurov fool, started with a scandal. Guest of the project “Doc-Talk” became the singer Lyubov Uspenskaya, whose daughter after the controversial proceedings, he fled to America. In the Studio, she tried to understand the relationships star mother with the sole heir.

Love Zalmanovna tried to prove that she is a good mother, and all the troubles of the vinyl of her husband Alexander, who allegedly allowed too much of their daughter.

“Where did you see the father, who says that soft drugs useful? It was all my fault, my husband all the years I have used and blackmailed. I supermate!” said Love Zalmanovna, and added that her husband had laid a hand on her.

When she showed a video of inappropriate behavior daughter named Tatiana addict, the assumption in the anger left the Studio.

“God grant that you didn’t know this grief, which I found. Easy for you to say! Idiot that I went on this program,” said assumption goodbye.

And later, she broke the post on his page on Instagram, which shamed Xenia, accused her of impropriety, and called shoddy journalist. Love Zalmanovna wrote that Sobchak chose a wedding car hearse — she is the “chief organizer of the ball Woland”.

Assumption said that came to the Studio in search of support, hoping that it will help to understand the complex family situation. And in response she got tough questions and in light of the program look not so “Supermeter”, which was called.

“This is not a post about justice. It makes no sense to look in the corrupt world of journalism, this is not a post about pain (her screaming can not accommodate any one coming to mind the phrase). It is a call to quietly read, think and understand what is happening with us now, between people… And most importantly, to think 10 times to everyone who will be going to the show and to the “yellow journalists” like Ksenia Sobchak, realizing that even you cannot imagine what heartache it can be. Since when are other people’s problems are not reason to understand, support, listen, and cause to their own benefit, to twist the circumstances until the conditions of the “hype”. Like the phrase “bread and circuses” was transformed into “blood and circuses”… No, I wasn’t expecting that Ksenia Sobchak compiles my words into something able to discredit the public outcry about the events occurring in my family. But, I was sure that she had at least enough wisdom and reason to help stop the endless stream of negativity against me and my daughter. I was like mother to mother, as a person who knows the value of words and a string of bitter pain and disappointment from the consequences of their twisting. But I not that could not think, I still don’t understand how this was possible? Mother, the woman, looking in the eye, and willing to help in all humanly, to finally understand, suddenly turns into a cold, cynical, reckless, empty leading show like looking out of the “wedding of the hearse”, which left your soul there”, — wrote assumption.

She also added that during the show, it was all orchestrated in advance Sobchak, she skillfully “closed all mouths, breaking off the phrase”.

Sobchak did not hesitate to answer, and in the comments wrote that as a journalist just doing his job, who asked questions, including uncomfortable.

“I behaved like a journalist. You can plenty of talk about the jaundice, but there was no crowd, no screams, no juggling. It was just an interview with you. And my questions to you. Yes, uncomfortable, Yes, bad. But never crossing the line of tact. You just came to look a certain way, and you don’t like what I pulled out of you that you didn’t want to tell. I’m a journalist, I can’t support you or stand before you on my knees — I can only try to understand the situation”, — said Sobchak promised during installation to preserve the conversation.

Many of the subscribers of the assumption of steel on her side, called the new show Sobchak and yellow vile, even worse than Dmitry Shepelev, who has recently left the channel. Viewers accusing Ksenia Sobchak and her co-host Alexander Gordon that they raise old threads, as the scandal of the assumption, “suck” in the Studio, trying to figure out all the known facts, giving it the sensation.

“Well, the women Love, are you crazy? This is the format Sobchak: to frame and crap to fuck views. It is framed and Buzova, and Varlamov, and all the other characters of their “interview”. Who in their right mind will call now with Ksenia? Despite the tough conditions from Fadeeva, she still showed Seryabkina a fool while burying himself. When you reach that there is a person, collabrate which only brings damage to your reputation? There is no such meanness, which Sobchak would stay. Remember this, slow-witted celebrini, and keep the horses away so you dumped a pile of manure”, — commented Elena Miro.

We will remind, the daughter Uspenkoe Tatyana Plaksina accused star mother of physical abuse, causing a great public outcry. After a controversial programme on NTV, the singer said that Tatiana was on drugs, has mental problems. Assumption took Tatiana home. They tried to reconcile Andrey Malakhov. But still, Tatiana went from mother to the USA where her dad lived. A girl posted a video in which he cut his hair bald, and appealed to the subscribers. It looked strange, the language was forming. Say, Tatiana without control of the mother returned to the old bad habits.

