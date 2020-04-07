Ksenia Sobchak protested the quarantine restrictions in Russia

Famous TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, whose mother Lyudmila Narusova was hospitalized in Kommunarskiy the hospital with pneumonia, protested the quarantine restrictions in Russia. It prohibited shooting of TV shows, walks in parks and stuff, but allowed the operation of salons and beauty clinics.

On this occasion, the Xenia, which sits the house, made snide remarks and hinted that restrictions on the beauty industry did not spread not just.

“Against the background of General PI***TSA and the crumbling of the world, suddenly (!) allowed to open a salon with hardware procedures. Maybe some officials have become unbearable to watch on their pious without ultraformer and biorevitalization? But the main question I have is this: do I understand correctly that if you now exit the house and go to the “biorevitalization”, not only in Ostankino and back, it is as if the rules will be? And what’s the idea of the campaign “Stay home” if there occurs a clear campaign “make face lifting before somebody sees!”, — outraged Sobchak.

In the comments to support Xenia and assume that the work of beauty lobbied.

