Kunal Nayyar will play in the Thriller with Uma Thurman

Who played the shy Raj Koothrappali Kunal Nayyar has joined the new Thriller “Suspicion”.

“The big Bang theory” ended, and the actors who gave the show twelve years of life, it’s time to move on. And some of them have chosen a completely opposite direction.

“Suspicion” will be a remake of the Israeli series “Under false flag”, and in the center of the plot will be the consequences of the mysterious kidnapping. The son of the heroine Thurman will disappear right out of a luxury hotel in the heart of new York city, and after watching the video from surveillance cameras the police will choose four suspects.

But the real mystery will be whether they guilty or just victims of unfortunate circumstances. Yet it is unclear who in the upcoming Thriller will play Nayyar. It may be that one of the suspects and a policeman or a member of staff.

Fans of the actor is not so important, what kind of role he will get, but they dream about that character Kunal was not alone, because at the end of “the big Bang Theory” he was the only character without a pair.

Given that “Suspicion” is in the early stages of development, do not expect soon to see the Najjar on the screen. However, his fans patience and not to take.