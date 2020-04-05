Kurt Cobain died 26 years ago: looks like 27-year-old daughter of iconic musician

26 years ago, April 5, 1994 gone from the life of iconic American musician and composer, frontman of the group Nirvana Kurt Cobain. He was 27.

Wife Cobain was a famous American singer Courtney Love, in marriage with her, in 1992, the musician’s daughter, Frances Bean. Now the daughter of Kurt’s an adult, independent girl. How she lives and what he does – read the article Free Press.

Kurt Cobain and his daughter Frances Bean

Daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love Frances Bean Cobain born August 18 1992. His name she received from Francis McKee, vocalist Cobain’s favorite Scottish band the Vaselines.

When, in 1994, Cobain died, Frances Bean was 1 year and 8 months.

Despite the loss of her father, the girl says he feels strong spiritual connection with him. Daughter of Kurt Cobain considers it primarily a close person, not a hero generation, and an iconic musician.

As you know, Frances, Cobain received 37% of the inheritance of the father, that is 450 million dollars. Them the daughter of a musician dispose of carefully.

In 2015 she became the producer of the documentary film “Kurt Cobain: the devil’s cut”, dedicated to the musician.

As for the mother, with her daughter Cobain’s relationship was not easy. When she was little, Courtney Love often got in rehab, and Frances was in the care of grandparents and social bodies.

But even when Courtney was home, the family idyll did not come out. In 2008, Francis Cobain has even sued his mother, saying that she beats her.

Courtney Love was deprived of parental rights and forbade her to approach her daughter, and Frances moved to grandma’s.

Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean and Courtney Love

Mother and daughter long time no talk, but lately they still managed to find a common language. Courtney and Francis were talking again, and together they go out and even do art projects.

In 2014, Frances Bean Cobain got married to her boyfriend, musician band the Eeries Isaiah Silva. In 2016, the couple divorced, and the court ordered the daughter of Kurt Cobain to pay her ex-husband alimony – $ 12 for four months for the duration of the divorce process.

Frances Bean Cobain is now 27 years old. The daughter of the legendary musician was trying to find my place in music, in journalism, but really she was fascinated by painting – in 2013 he held his first solo exhibition girls. In addition, Frances Bean – a famous model.

Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean and Courtney Love

