Kyiv festival UPark called another participant and has announced the schedule for

UPark festival, which will be held this summer in Kiev, called another participant and announced the schedule.

So, the Scottish rock group Twin Atlantic have joined the line-APU of the festival they will perform in the second block of the festival, July 18.

Their second album, the band rolled with a 30 Second To Mars on the European tour, and a new Power (2020) will come to play in Kyiv.

At the moment, the line-up of the festival is as follows (in order of appearances):

July 9, Saturday

Neck Deep, Machine Gun Kelly, Sum 41, My Chemical Romance



July 16, Thursday

Poppy, The Regrettes, Royal Blood



July 17, Friday

Zebrahead, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, The Offspring



July 18, Saturday

Twin Atlantic, Gogol Bordello



July 19, Sunday

Animals

More artists will be announced in the near future. Also today, 15:00, appeared in the sale of day tickets. You can buy them on the website uparkfestival.com. Tickets for the festival can be purchased at a special price – UAH 1599. And one-day tickets on 9 July, which were purchased prior to February 25, can be exchanged for a ticket in place of purchase prior to March 11, inclusive.

The festival will be held at UPark Sky Family Park. On site there is a great area food courts, pool, hookah lounge and many other attractions.

Note that the first day of the festival UPark will coincide with other Kiev Grand Atlas Weekend. He is this year scheduled for July 7-12.