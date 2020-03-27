Kyiv group Latexfauna presented a new song Kosatka

By Maria Batterbury in Entertainment

Киевская группа Latexfauna презентовала новую песню Kosatka

Kyiv group song has released a new song Kosatka.

“The whale – the first song recorded with new guitarist Ilya, L.. We dedicate it to all men, meets its crisis. Many just reach for what was being pursued. What happened and causeless joy that accompanied us to the cash-strapped youth, when we were able to enjoy one soon with the flames of a fire on the peaks pink and warm rocks?”, – reads the description of the composition.

Latexfauna band performing in the genre of dream pop. One of its features – use the text of the surzhik. The team began as a student hobby, but now it is a successful project, which occupies the top of the charts.

As previously reported, The Hardkiss presented a new video for the song “Orca”.

Maria Batterbury

