Kyiv international film festival Molodist was moved to August

In connection with the distribution of COVID-19 and the continuation of the quarantine film festival “Molodist”, which was held from 30 may to 7 June 2020, rescheduled for the summer season.

Previously, the event is scheduled for 22-30 August 2020, but the final date will depend on the further dynamics of the virus spread.

It is noted that the festival team continues work on a previously announced concept and projects.

As previously reported, the Director of the Kiev international festival “Youth” appointed Ivan Adamchuk.