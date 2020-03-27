Kylian Mbappé: his salary mirobolant MTP and on Instagram revealed !

Share on Facebook

If you are wondering how many wins exactly Kylian Mbappé at PSG we are going to tell you because Gentside just give us the answer

In the space of 3 years, the attacker of the PSG, Kylian Mbappé has become a real machine. Both at the level of its sporting qualities that its easy to make money.

In fact, everyone already knows the talent of the “little” originating from Bondy with a round ball. On the other hand, some may be unaware of how bad it can get money on his account.

Already, by playing at PSG, the French international has the chance to have a salary mirobolant. As do know our confreres of Gentside, Kylian Mbappé key 22,92 million euros gross a year. This representative 1,91 million euros per month !

But one does not pay this amount only when it is played on a field. Indeed, in these 22,92 million, this includes a premium of ethics (259 000 euros), but also costs for travel, rent and the concierge desk (30 000 euros).

Not to mention the fees that the club pays Kylian Mbappé in the case of goals, or number of titles won. But in addition to this, the player also receives money through its social networks.

Mbappé, a machine to earn money, even without the PSG

The influencers are already earning a lot of money by making posts on social networks. You can imagine, therefore, that, being, more, player of the PSG, it can get even faster.

Proof is with Kylian Mbappé. Always according to our colleagues, the friend of Neymar would take 194 538 euros for a post is sponsored !

Yes, we are already seeing drops drip on your forehead, imagining to touch such a sum of money with a simple post. But if the player on the PSG raises as many euros for a simple publication, it is also because he has a lot of fans on its networks.

Despite his young age, Mbappé is already one of the footballers in the most followed on the planet. Bringing together nearly 40 million subscribers.