Kylian Mbappé sick: is it attained by the coronavirus ?

The famous football player of 21 years old is sick but he does not have the coronavirus. In fact, Kylian Mbappé is suffering from a sore throat stinker.

Fears are felt within the football team in paris. In fact, Kylian Mbappé would be sick, he would have then past a test screening for the sars coronavirus. MCE TV says it all !

Big concern for fans of the football player in the most promising of 2020. In fact, since a few days, Kylian Mbappé is not feeling very well. In the heart of the epidemics of the covid-19, rumours were rife and suspicion the young man to be infected with virus chinese.

But don’t panic ! Kylian Mbappé has passed all the tests. And those proved to be negative. A relief for the team of the PSG ! However, the disease will have an impact on the world of sports. In fact, since Sunday, the raising of more than 1 000 persons are prohibited.

In fact, the football matches should now be played behind closed doors. That is to say, without an audience ! This evening, the team of Paris Saint-Germain will, therefore, have no support in the bleachers to face Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappé has not the coronavirus !

Thus, the journal the Team has therefore conducted its investigation. “As a precaution, the attacker parisian has been tested on Tuesday to see if it was not reached by the coronavirus. The result is negative income, as the left suggest the first elements. The player suffers an angina stinker. “Announced then the newspaper’s website.

Despite testing negative for the coronavirus, the fans seem to still worried about the state of health of Kylian Mbappé. In fact, the latter has not participated in the training. Thus, footeux wonder if the young man will be ready to face the German team.

According to the information of the Team, Kylian Mbappé should indeed be playing tonight. Then, he participated in the trainings provided in the morning. So, this will be the surprise on the field ! Case to follow…