Kylie Jenner: her ex Travis Scott might appear in Fortnite !

Travis Scott, the ex of Kylie Jenner, may soon appear in Fortnite 2. It is in any case affirmed by a user…

Fortnite 2 raises many controversies on the canvas. Proof is, since the announcement possible of the second chapter of the video game, the information is distilled on several sites specialized. And one of them attracts the attention. The arrival of a rapper known. After a user, Travis Scott could appear in the game. Here’s a new one. MCE TV tells you more.

New map, new experience system game, new interface… Fortnite season 2, chapter 2 will bring a lot of surprises for fans of the game. Added to this, gamers will also have the possibility to see changes of scenarios on a more regular basis. The theme of espionage is, for example, envisaged. And it is not the only one. Others are planned. But these are not the only new additions in anticipation. Travis Scott is expected to make his appearance in the game. Well, yes !

In effect, the user, Lucas7Yoshi, very well known for his leaks of information about the game, put the hand on the lines of code in which one can clearly read ” Travis Scott “. The ex boyfriend of Kylie Jenner will there be his character in Fortnite 2 ? Anyway, the discovery of the tweeters has therefore generated a lot of reactions on social networks. Instead, read. ” This is not possible “, ” but that would be just awesome “, ” it should not make me this kind of surprise, my heart is not ready “, write the internet users. Is this true ? Is this fake ? The paris are launched.

Has Travis Scott cosmetic set was added in v12.00 This confirms some form of collaboration between him and Fortnite. Exact details are not clear aim stis are safe to say sti probably has skin and some other stuff (as it is a set) pic.twitter.com/cLHsLfIGWH — Lucas7yoshi – Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) February 20, 2020

KYLIE JENNER : TRAVIS SCOTT, STAR OF VIDEO GAMES ?

Since this funny finds, the singer Travis Scott made no declaration on this subject. Anyway, the appearance of the artist could therefore be the starting point for a collaboration of epic with the game. Her fans are chomping at the bit. In the meantime, the news of the ex of Kylie Jenner is rather filled. The rapper from Houston has a lot of projects. It has recently unveiled a short snippet of his collaboration with Pop Smoke. And it is a success. Fans clamouring for more.

As regards the other leaks, be aware that lockers custom will make their appearance in Fortnite Season 2. It is another user, a very well-known on the social networks, who made this statement on Twitter. “The lockers custom arrive soon,” revealed the leaker. “You can also rename them and put them in “favorites”. With all these scoops, aficionados of the game have, therefore, not in a hurry : that Fornite 2 so… and that Travis Scott confirms the rumor. Case to follow, so.