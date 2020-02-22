Kylie Jenner: her ex Travis Scott unveils the extract of a unique with Pop Smoke !

While the rapper Pop Smoke was assassinated on 19 February, his friend Travis Scott has leaked one of his unreleased tracks.

The ex of Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, has released a short snippet ofa new sound that he has recorded with Pop Smoke. MCE makes you discover the short piece.

The world of Rap is in mourning ! Pop Smoke, murdered in his home last February 19, leaves a great void in her community. Many celebrities, such as Kylie Jenner, Snoop Dog, Tyga or Nicki Minaj, paid him tribute. To mark the occasion, Travis Scott wanted to stand out !

In fact, the ex of Kylie Jenner already seems to be nostalgic of the music of the rapper Pop Smoke. The day he learned of his death, the artist prefers to isolate himself in his car. While driving, the rapper wishes to pay tribute to his friend. Then the camera turned towards the sky, the former companion of Kylie Jenner is filming when he hears a brand new song !

Travis Scott played a new Pop Smoke snippet on IG 💫💫 pic.twitter.com/Y6NaH82nww — 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) February 19, 2020

Kylie Jenner : her ex Travis Scott cries Pop Smoke

As well, it is on his account Instagram that the former boyfriend of Kylie Jenner shared the new with his fans. In his story, The Flame will share a short excerpt of a music, yet never broadcast. But where does it come from this song ? In any case, the fans are wondering ! ” It was probably their new collaboration to come. Too sad… “ tweet one of them. Moreover, a user takes the opportunity to judge the quality of the title. “It is impressive because all his songs are the same but they are all good… “

The fans don’t know whether Travis Scott released the song. This featuring would not be the first between the two artists ! Remember : you Pop Smoke and the ex of Kylie Jenner had already worked together. They had shared the title Gatti, in which were gathered Young Thug, Quavo, Offset , and Rosalia and Lil Baby. A song that is very appreciated by his fans. ” Gatti will always remain a legend “, wrote a Twitter.