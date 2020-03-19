La Casa de Papel: Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon contaminated with the coronavirus !

By Maria Batterbury

A famous character of The Casa de Papel is contaminated by the sars coronavirus. This is Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon !

More and more people are infected by the coronavirus. This is the case of Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon in The Casa de Papel. MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

It is a pandemic that has marked the 21st century ! The coronavirus infects more and more people. But that’s not all ! It also kills !

Many celebrities are already contaminated. Policies, athletes, actors such as Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.

And, lately, a new actress announced that she was also very sick. It is Itziar Ituño. This means nothing to you ?

And if you spoke rather of Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon. This will be illuminating it a little more ? And yes ! You’ve guessed it ! This is the girlfriend of the teacher in The Casa de Papel.

Itziar Ituño is, therefore, expressed on Instagram. “Hello to all ! It’s official, since Friday afternoon, I have symptoms (fever and cough).

And the sentence is so irrevocable : ” And today, we had the confirmation of the test epidemiological. It is the coronavirus. “

La Casa de Papel: Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon contaminated with the coronavirus !

The actress of The Casa de Papel remains reassuring

The actress of The Casa de Papel, however, has reassured his fans: “My case is mild and I’m doing well but it is very very contagious and super dangerous for people who are weaker. “

The young woman then took advantage to send a prevention message to his fans: ” This is no joke, be careful, do not take it lightly.

She then continues : ” there are deaths. A lot of lives are at stake and we still don’t know how far this will go. It must, therefore, be responsible for the common good. “

For the police of The Casa de Papel, you need to know to take advantage of this period of containment. “It is a time of solitude and generosity. Stay home and protect the other.

Now, I have to spend 15 days in quarantine and then we will see what it is. Take care of yourself. “

An important message that everyone must therefore abide by this confinement period.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
