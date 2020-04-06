La Casa de Papel-season 4: the interpreter of Manila responds to criticism !

Share on Facebook

Belén Cuesta, the actress who portrays the role of Manila in The Casa de Papel, has responded in the face of criticism that occurred after season 4.

At the end of last week, Netflix unveiled part 4 of the Casa de Papel. Today, the Spanish actress Belen Cuesta meets the face of the attacks made on his character. Attention, spoilers. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

While Netflix has launched the kick-off of The Casa de Papel part 4, the series of break-in phenomenon. We discover the character of Manila, interpreted by Belén Cuesta.

At the beginning of season 3, it appears as a simple hostage. And then, one discovers that it is none other than the partner-in-crime of the robbers hidden.

But the fans are not at the end of their surprise. We also learn that Julia was a man before. A close friend of Moscow, she made the 400 blows to the sides of Denver, before she changes sex.

Where The Casa de Papel has been strong, it is by including this character is trans, without making too much of it. One thing , however, has not pleased some.

La Casa de Papel: fans lament that Manila is not played by a trans woman

“If they wanted to really give visibility to the trans, the logic would be to put an actress who is trans, and so succeed to give visibility and inclusion, non ? “ tweeted one fan Spanish. It is not the only one to criticize the choices of a woman ” cis ” for the role.

During an interview with the website El Spanish, Belén Cuesta, therefore, has retorted : ” I think that the freedom of creation is that the actors and actresses trans have the opportunity and can play women cisgenres [an individual in accordance with their sex assigned at birth — ed.] or transgender. This is how it should happen “.

“In the same way, I am an actress cisgenre who plays a transgender woman” , she continues. ” In the end, I’m a woman “, she concludes.

Thus, Belén Cuesta, as the team of The Casa de Papel, send a strong message. A woman is still a woman, whether trans or born a woman.