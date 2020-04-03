La Casa de Papel-season 4: the nose of Alba Flores is it natural ?

Share on Facebook

The star of Casa de Papel, Alba Flores set fire to the Canvas for some time. The fans are convinced that the young woman redid her nose.

Netflix has just launched season 4 of The Casa de Papel. But even before the release of the new episodes of the series, the Canvas was finished off by glow. The nose of Alba Flores would it have changed ? MCE TV says it all !

Today the mystery will be lifted. In fact, the season 4 La Casa de Papel is now available on the platform of streaming, Netflix.

Released last July, the 3rd season of the adventures of the clique of the teacher ended with a bad news. In fact, fans in Nairobi had been surprised to see their favorite character get shot a bullet in the heart.

Between life and death, internet users, however, have not seemed very interested in the fate of Alba Flores in season 4 of The Casa de Papel. Oh no ! A whole other story had the air to attract attention.

Far from worrying about the health of the character it is on a part of his face that the fans are retarded. Indeed, Nairobi has more the air of have the same nose !

La Casa de Papel : Alba Flores has she had surgery ?

Some time ago, a user was broadcasting a picture of the star of The Casa de Papel. On Twitter, he unveiled a ” new ” small nose and Alba Flores.

Neither one nor two, the fans are so eager to go comment on the post of the young man. And although it is only of rumors, fans of the series have quickly taken the news seriously.

In fact, the comments started. “Naan, it’s awful what little nose stereotyped, his was much more beautiful, ” wrote even a subscriber on the Canvas.

Another fan of The Casa de Papel, for its part, has not hesitated to defend the star. ” What is it can make you, if she is happier like that ? “So info or intox ? Be answered in the next episodes !