La Casa de Papel-season 4: the series is inspired by a true story ?

Netflix has released part 4 of the Casa de Papel. A victim of its success, the series Spanish, would it not be inspired by a true story ?

The Casa de Papel has been successful for the quasi-unanimous. Yes, the series Spanish is amongst the great success of Netflix. Also, what is the synopsis ? The producers are they inspired by a true story ? MCE TV says it all.

Today marks the kick-off of the part 4 of The Casa de Papel. A serial thriller that takes place duringa series of robberies of the top flight.

After taking the Factory’s national Currency to target, the robbers hidden have taken control of the Bank of Spain. But where the show runners are-they went looking for it ?

For many, it is clear that the prod has drawn its inspiration from historical facts. Even if it is in a fiction pure and simple.

We may say, the heroes of The Casa de Papel realize the ” heist of the Century “. A little in the way of a gang of 6 robbers who put the pot on a precious loot, in 2006.

Namely, $ 19 million and 80kg of jewelry as set out in the GQ. Just as the heroes of the Casa de Papel, they had twenty hostages in their hands.

In total, 300 police were deployed to intercept the forcenés. But these last few, very cunning, may have spun between the legs, before fleeing aboard their yacht.

La Casa de Papel: the “series” of the century

This story is the case of the Banco Rio in Buenos Aires ; a Spanish-speaking country, for that matter. Coincidence ?

If they did not have a teacher to guide them to carry out this mischief, as in The Casa de Papel, a ” man in the gray suit “ was quickly apprehended. His name : Luis Mario Vilette.

“With all these flashbacks, we wanted to tell a story and make it as genuine as possible “, said one of the scriptwriters for the Drama Quarterly, while the series was still only a draft. Since then, the scenario has changed.

For them, the goal was to ” create a drama fictional but credible “. Therefore, it is not surprising to see some analogies with harm historical.