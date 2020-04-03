La Casa de Papel: should we expect a season 5 for the series to Netflix ?

Share on Facebook

The new season of The Casa de Papel has just arrived on Netflix. Everyone is already asking if there will be a season 5 !

The Netflix subscribers can see the season 4 of The Casa de Papel. The fans hope that the production will be a season 5. Beware, the article contains spoilers !

After a one year absence, The fans of la Casa de Papel can finally see season 4. It’s been several months that they are expecting with impatience the arrival of new episodes on Netflix.

And because the finish of last season has left many questions in my head. And for good reason, Alicia Sierra has to believe El Profesor that she has killed Raquel. Thus, the thinking head of the team is worse than ever.

Then, the fans were all shocked when Alicia used the son to Nairobi to kill her. The braqueuse has received a ball and it is between life and death. So the season 4 of The Casa de Papel should lift the veil on the future of this character.

In this new season, the fans of the series Spanish should also review the Rio. Everyone hopes that the villains will succeed in the coup in the face of Sierra and they will be ok.

La Casa de Papel : no season 5 in sight ?

The Casa de Papel is experiencing a huge success in France. Thus, the fans of the series hope that there will be a season 5. The show runners have already extended the series for two seasons. For all that, uno the actor does not seem motivated to do a next season.

“I do not think it is necessary to turn a thousand seasons. We need to say goodbye to the characters when the series work. I am one of those who prefer to stay on a good impression ” has confided Alvaro Died in Télé-Loisirs.

Nevertheless, fans of The Casa de Papel may well be surprised by the finale of season 4. And for good reason, the robbers are not out of the Bank of Spain. In addition, they ensure that they will succeed to get out of the facility in the last minutes of the final.

Because of this, the production leaves an open end to the series. So we can think that nothing is lost to make a season 5. Finally, with the arrest of El Profesor, we can only imagine what a whole last season in order to conclude that ever the story of the robbers.