La Casa de Papel: will there be a season 5 for the series to Netflix ?

While season 4 is still not out ! Fans of The Casa de Papel already wonder if the series will continue with a 5th pane !

On 3 April, the season 4 La Casa de Papel is going to come out ! What is good news for fans who want to find their favorite characters ! MCE TV tells you more !

As well, even before that, so the next phase of The Casa de Papel, fans already wonder if Netflix will continue the series ! For the moment, the website of online video has nothing confirmed. However, many in the media have started rumors ! According to them, there will be a season 5 and even a 6 !

So what is good news for fans of the series in Spanish ! It would therefore continue to be 3 seasons to discover ! So we’ll see if the writers manage to push the plots so far ! But with the creativity they have, it is no doubt too…

Thus, the end of season 3 of the Casa de Papel has been hectic ! The fans have imagined many assumptions ! Since its end, they eagerly await the release of season 4 ! In a little less than a month, they will finally !

The Casa de Papel will return it after season 4 ?

Remember the end of season 3 ! We do not know if Nairobi has survived the bullets that were affected ! The fans are divided ! For some, it can not die ! For others, the next episodes will be his last… In any case, it was anything to worry about ! In fact, in a teaser, we see the professor worrying about his state !

Also, the suite of The Casa de Papel will inform the fans ! They will finally know if Tatiana is or not the police Alicia ! Similarly, we have seen a lot of one of the hostages, the anonymous. This character will he become important ? So many questions that for now remain without response !

Thus, rumors about the possibility of a season 5 ! But you are not at the end of your surprises ! Netflix wants to develop a spin-off ! Of what to delight the fans ! The famous series, even if they stop it, it will continue through a spin-off !