La Fouine confined: the concerts are greatly missed by the rapper !

Far from his public, The Weasel seems to be nostalgic. Yesterday on Instagram, the rapper Trappes then posted a picture of one of his concerts.

After 3 weeks of confinement, The Weasel like to find the time long. On Instagram, he then posted his nostalgia and seems to want to find its audience quickly. MCE TV tells you more !

Since the 17th of last march, the entire country is on break. Thus, it is forbidden to leave his home.

While the Covid-19 spreads, stay locked up is the best way to fight it.

This is an opportunity to offer a lesson of good citizenship while remaining at home to mater series. Not a bad option !

However, the time starts to get long and boredom becomes the best friend of many. Stuck at home, it is then necessary to find something to keep busy.

To the delight of the public, the peoples will then give body and soul to continue to entertain.

Cyril Hanouna ensures its issuance, Squeezie broke out on Twitch, and Ariana Grande even gave a private concert on Instagram.

Also, The Weasel is also of the part !

The Marten is eager to find its audience

Very active on the social networks, The Weasel sharing and exchange constantly with his fans.

Thus, they are very likely to follow each day his adventures. On Instagram, the rapper has no less than 2 million subscribers. The great class !

While The Weasel is displayed all the time with the smile, it seems very nostalgic.

And yes, his audience misses him a lot. Yesterday, the interpreter of When I will leave, then posted a photo of one of his concerts.

The Weasel has also sent a small message to his fans. ” Out of sight, but close to the heart” .

Moved by this little attention, internet users were then very many to respond. ” Looking forward to see you again in action “, ” Very close to the heart, thanks for everything “.